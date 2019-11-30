Facebook Pixel
I have a blood clot in my neck and I wanted to no if it’s supposed to hurt and burn and my arm tingling and hurt

By Anonymous November 29, 2019 - 7:57pm
 
Helena
Hello, Anon! Thank you for posting.

For the benefit of our readers, blood clots form when certain parts of your blood thicken, forming a semisolid mass. This process may be triggered by an injury or it can sometimes occur inside blood vessels that don't have an obvious injury. 

Common symptoms may include redness, warmth, swelling, pain, and pain that travels to an extremity. There may be other symptoms depending on what kind of blood clot you have.  If you have been diagnosed with a blood clot, these symptoms should be reported to your doctor right away, especially if you didn't have them before. If you are unsure or feeling ill seek medical attention right away.

Helena

November 30, 2019 - 6:44am

