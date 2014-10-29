Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
I just had a dexascan, having being diagnosed with osteoporosis & my doctor recommend I see an endocrinologist. I don't understand why. C an you explain this to me?

By Anonymous February 12, 2020 - 4:17pm
 
SusanC
Supporter
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

There are several specialists who deal with osteoporosis. Interestingly, there is no doctor solely specializing in osteoporosis itself.

Some of these specialists include Rheumatologists, Endocrinologists and Orthopedic doctors. An endocrinologist treats the endocrine system of the body, which is made up of the glands and hormones that help control the body’s metabolic activity. Disorders of the these glands and hormones often cause osteoporosis. This is likely why your doctor has recommended you start with an Endocrinologist.
Please let us know how your meeting goes.

Best,
Susan

February 13, 2020 - 2:38pm

