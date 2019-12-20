Facebook Pixel
Monalou
I need recommendations for a good female urologist

By December 19, 2019 - 10:16pm
 
Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Monalou! Thank you for writing today.

I am sorry, but we are not a referral service. Try asking your PCP (primary care physician) for a recommendation or perhaps a friend or relative. You can also Google urologists in your area.

Good luck!

Helena

December 20, 2019 - 3:13pm

