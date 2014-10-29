I really need Opinion

Hi, I have question to ask regarding someone. My sister is suffering with paranoia, depression and anxiety and she’s 29 years old. Her problems are complicated and doesn’t listen to no one. She gives so much hard time to everyone. You have no idea how she bothers people. I would like to know does it make sense I go to a psychiatrist on behalf of her to get their opinion on what we can do? We really need their opinion to know what we can do to like manage with such person. She doesn’t want to go but drives everybody crazy and makes everybody yell this is not right but at least we really need their opinion to know what we can do to manage and help her out. This way I know is helpful because I looked up on google and YouTube getting advice which helps but it’s not hundred percent helpful like this I need to here it from someone. I really do appreciate your opinion.

Thank You,

Melissa