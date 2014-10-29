I really need Opinion

Hi, I have question to ask regarding someone. My sister is suffering with paranoia, depression and anxiety and she’s 29 years old. Her problems are complicated and doesn’t listen to no one. She gives so much hard time to everyone. You have no idea how she bothers people. I would like to know does it make sense I go to a psychiatrist on behalf of her to get their opinion on what we can do? We really need their opinion to know what we can do to like manage with such person. She doesn’t want to go but drives everybody crazy and makes everybody yell this is not right but at least we really need their opinion to know what we can do to manage and help her out. This way I know is helpful because I looked up on google and YouTube getting advice which helps but it’s not hundred percent helpful like this I need to here it from someone. I really do appreciate your opinion.
Thank You,
Melissa
Hi Melissa
Thank you for your post.
I know we have helped you a few times on this topic and I'm sorry you are still dealing with these family issues.
I think it would be fine to talk to a doctor about your sister's illness, if only to get a better idea how to better handle the dynamics that are going on in your home. When one person is ill, the entire family goes through hard times. A doctor may be able to help you learn how to cope better and give you some tools to better interact with your sister and make the family space calmer.
Unfortunately it doesn't seem like your sister is willing or able to seek help on her own, so seeking professional advice for the family may help. Let us know how things go.
Best,January 24, 2020 - 12:27pm
Susan
