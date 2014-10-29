if my blow up neck brace made my atlas and or axis off base will it affect my vision

Improved6005 Health
Changed3732 Lives
Saved3516 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon,
Thank you for writing!
A neck brace is used to steady the neck and allow for correct alignment after some sort of injury to the area.
I'm not sure I understand what you are asking. Please rephrase your question or give more information and we will be happy to further assist you!
Best,
SusanAugust 6, 2020 - 8:30am
This Comment