Is it possible a woman can get pregnant by a different me if she was already conceived 3 day 3-4 days prior before she had unprotected sex with him

If a woman has sex on the 10th through the 11 and the baby is conceived on the 17th and she has sex unprotected sex with a different man 3-4 days after is the baby the 1st man or the second man or is it too close to tell
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
It is too close to call. You had sex with both men within 3 days and both could be the father, since sperm can live up to 5-6 days in a woman's body. However, since the first man was 6-7 days before impregnation, it may be more likely that man #2 is the father. But only a paternity test will let you know for sure.
Best,June 9, 2020 - 10:19am
Susan
