Is it possible a woman can get pregnant by a different me if she was already conceived 3 day 3-4 days prior before she had unprotected sex with him

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life If a woman has sex on the 10th through the 11 and the baby is conceived on the 17th and she has sex unprotected sex with a different man 3-4 days after is the baby the 1st man or the second man or is it too close to tell

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.