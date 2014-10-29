Mother and child

Improved5991 Health
After miscarriage of three month old if it possible to get pregnant the next month
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing and I am very sorry about your miscarriage.
It is most certainly possible to get pregnant the month after a miscarriage, although many women's bodies take a few months to recuperate. Please give yourself enough time to heal and become emotionally healthy again.
May 28, 2020 - 2:48pm
Susan
