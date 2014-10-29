my daughter had fainted suddenly ,no previous history, she has a nursing baby. what could be the cause.

This is for my daughter aged 31 years, her baby is 0ne year old and is also on mother's feed. She has no previous history of fainting. She drove for 5 miles to attend a function and had suddenly fainted in the function and also urinated. It was only for few seconds and she is normal since then. This happened 10 days ago.Couldit due to fatigue ?? .would be thankful to know the cause. Thanks
Best take her to a doctor to be sure, it might simply be from exhaustion, but it's safer to check.November 25, 2019 - 4:20am
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
We cannot ascertain the cause of fainting. She may have been dehydrated (common when breastfeeding) or it could be due to fatigue, not eating enough or low blood pressure and low blood sugar. Urinating when fainting is not uncommon either, as bodily functions are not able to be controlled when in a state of unconsciousness. Anxiety can also cause fainting.
This may be a one-off for her. Many cases of fainting don't require medical care or concern. If it happens again, she should seek her doctor's advice.
Best,November 21, 2019 - 1:47pm
Susan
