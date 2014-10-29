Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

my daughter had fainted suddenly ,no previous history, she has a nursing baby. what could be the cause.

By Anonymous November 20, 2019 - 10:10pm
 
This is for my daughter aged 31 years, her baby is 0ne year old and is also on mother's feed. She has no previous history of fainting. She drove for 5 miles to attend a function and had suddenly fainted in the function and also urinated. It was only for few seconds and she is normal since then. This happened 10 days ago.Couldit due to fatigue ?? .would be thankful to know the cause. Thanks

Will_9011

Best take her to a doctor to be sure, it might simply be from exhaustion, but it's safer to check.

November 25, 2019 - 4:20am

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

We cannot ascertain the cause of fainting. She may have been dehydrated (common when breastfeeding) or it could be due to fatigue, not eating enough or low blood pressure and low blood sugar. Urinating when fainting is not uncommon either, as bodily functions are not able to be controlled when in a state of unconsciousness. Anxiety can also cause fainting.

This may be a one-off for her. Many cases of fainting don't require medical care or concern. If it happens again, she should seek her doctor's advice.

November 21, 2019 - 1:47pm

