my daughter had fainted suddenly ,no previous history, she has a nursing baby. what could be the cause.

Vote Saved My Life This is for my daughter aged 31 years, her baby is 0ne year old and is also on mother's feed. She has no previous history of fainting. She drove for 5 miles to attend a function and had suddenly fainted in the function and also urinated. It was only for few seconds and she is normal since then. This happened 10 days ago.Couldit due to fatigue ?? .would be thankful to know the cause. Thanks

