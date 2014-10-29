Facebook Pixel
My husband has now got oxygen at home to be used prior to excercise

By Anonymous October 22, 2020 - 3:23am
 
How long should he use it
Thank you

SusanC
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

The answer will depend on what lung or heart condition your husband has and how severe it is. If someone on his medical team has recommended oxygen before exercise, then they will be the one to ask.

Best,

Susan

October 22, 2020 - 9:40am

Alison Beaver
