Is my microwave giving me cancer?

Improved6020 Health
Changed3740 Lives
Saved3524 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
Mostly the time of daily activities of women spent in the kitchen. And using the microwave is one of the main parts of the kitchen chores. Is it harmful to use the microwave?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Braddsmith
There is no evidence that microwaves are unsafe.
Best,
SusanOctober 28, 2020 - 6:53am
This Comment