braddsmith
Q: 

Is my microwave giving me cancer?

October 28, 2020 - 2:26am
 
Mostly the time of daily activities of women spent in the kitchen. And using the microwave is one of the main parts of the kitchen chores. Is it harmful to use the microwave?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Braddsmith

There is no evidence that microwaves are unsafe. 

Best,

Susan

October 28, 2020 - 6:53am

