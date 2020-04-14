My partner is really starting to get on my nerves during quarantine...

We get along great and never have any serious problems, however with both of us working from home now and not seeing friends or doing our own hobbies we have been arguing over small things.
I have also been more moody than usual and things he does bother me a lot.
What are some ways to try to stop getting irritated so quickly, communicate better, and get along better?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hi JenM
Thank you for writing!
These times are difficult for all of us - we must give thanks for what we have, for our health and for food in the cupboards. I know that's stating the obvious but it's something that one can overlook sometimes.
If possible, go out for walks on your own - even if it's cold, just wrap up. Have alone time - listen to music, immerse yourself in a book when you're not working. Then have a nice meal and come together to chat about your day. Zoom with friends and family.
Being too connected during the day isn't a good thing. Treat it like a regular work day if you can and get together later in the day. Remember, your boyfriend has frustrations too.
This will all pass. I think most of us will be better people for it.
Best,April 13, 2020 - 1:51pm
Susan
This Comment