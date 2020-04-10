My pregnancy test was positive...now what?

Improved5984 Health
What are the first things I should do? Should I schedule an appointment with my regular doctor or an OGYN? Should I discontinue medications without first speaking to my doctor if they are dangerous for a fetus?
Just want to know what to do next because i have never been pregnant before.
Hello, JenM!
Congrats and thank you for posting today!
Your doctor’s office (GYN) should be your first call when you find out you’re expecting. When making your first appointment, you should feel free to ask questions about any medications you're currently taking, including over-the-counter medications. If you are being treated for a medical condition, they may advise calling your primary care doctor about your treatment.
More information below. Copy/paste the link.
It’s Positive! Now What? 7 Things to Do Next:
https://www.whattoexpect.com/pregnancy/i-am-pregnant-now-what
best,
HelenaApril 10, 2020 - 4:12pm
