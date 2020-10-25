Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

need to know what my report means

By Anonymous October 25, 2020 - 7:15am
 
renal calculi spondylolitheres l3-l5 moderate disc disease l3-l5, t8-t2 djd si lower lumbar joints

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Anon! Thank you for posting.

You will need to contact the doctor who ordered your tests and have the results of the report explained fully to you and what it means for your health moving forward.  We can give you some general information about some of the things you mention, but cannot interpret your report.

Kidney stones, or renal calculi, are solid masses made of crystals. Kidney stones usually originate in your kidneys.  

Spondylolisthesis is a condition where one vertebra has slipped forward over another one below it. This misalignment typically occurs as a result of advanced degenerative disc disease (DDD), stress fractures, or congenital abnormalities, among other causes. 

best,

Helena

October 25, 2020 - 4:38pm

Maryann Gromisch RN
Empowered
Guide

