need to know what my report means

Improved6020 Health
Changed3740 Lives
Saved3524 Lives
1 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
renal calculi spondylolitheres l3-l5 moderate disc disease l3-l5, t8-t2 djd si lower lumbar joints
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Anon! Thank you for posting.
You will need to contact the doctor who ordered your tests and have the results of the report explained fully to you and what it means for your health moving forward. We can give you some general information about some of the things you mention, but cannot interpret your report.
Kidney stones, or renal calculi, are solid masses made of crystals. Kidney stones usually originate in your kidneys.
Spondylolisthesis is a condition where one vertebra has slipped forward over another one below it. This misalignment typically occurs as a result of advanced degenerative disc disease (DDD), stress fractures, or congenital abnormalities, among other causes.
best,
HelenaOctober 25, 2020 - 4:38pm
This Comment