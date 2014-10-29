Painful and Burning

Hi, I really need someone’s opinion I’m afraid it’s something bad. It’s been few weeks I keep getting really bad pain on the lower left side of my stomach the pain keeps coming and going. Plus I get a really bad burning sensation in the area a feeling like I’m on fire and this whole pain and feeling effects my lower back where I have sciatica and the pain and feeling to my back it’s like double the pain for me. Last night I had ibuprofen and gabapentin I feel so much better but I’m still having some pain and burning sensation in the lower left side of my stomach. I’m also having nausea with not much of appetite. When ever I have no appetite it comes out being infection related. I’m afraid it’s something bad, I’m wondering what do you think this is? Please let me know more soon.

Thanks,

Melissa