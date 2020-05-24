painfull when bending foot up

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life hi I have arthrowdesis straight leg wore a raised heel for 25 years hurts every step more when I relax for 2years

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.