painfull when bending foot up

Improved5991 Health
Changed3727 Lives
Saved3514 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
hi I have arthrowdesis straight leg wore a raised heel for 25 years hurts every step more when I relax for 2years
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Anon,
Thank you for posting!
Do you mean Arthrodesis? For the benefit of our readers, Arthrodesis is the fusion of vertebrae over a joint space that occurs through a natural process or as a result of surgical procedure. If your pain is different or has worsened, check-in with your doctor about what treatment options might be available to you. For pain, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Motrin, Aleve, or Advil are often prescribed for patients who can take them.
best,May 24, 2020 - 4:44am
Helena
This Comment