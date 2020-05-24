Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

painfull when bending foot up

By Anonymous May 24, 2020 - 12:40am
 
hi I have arthrowdesis straight leg wore a raised heel for 25 years hurts every step more when I relax for 2years

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Anon,

Thank you for posting!

Do you mean Arthrodesis? For the benefit of our readers, Arthrodesis is the fusion of vertebrae over a joint space that occurs through a natural process or as a result of surgical procedure. If your pain is different or has worsened, check-in with your doctor about what treatment options might be available to you. For pain, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Motrin, Aleve, or Advil are often prescribed for patients who can take them.

best,
Helena

May 24, 2020 - 4:44am

