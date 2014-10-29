Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Is Permethrin 5% effective for treatment of scabies and pubic lice? Thanks.

By Anonymous August 12, 2020 - 6:23pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

For public lice, there are over-the-counter medications available in the form of 1% permethrin.  A mousse containing pyrethrins and piperonyl butoxide can also be used. 

Permethrin is used to treat scabies, as you mentioned, at a 5% dosage. Be sure to read the instructions carefully and follow suit.

If you don't see improvement within a few days, contact your doctor.  

You will also need to clean you house, bedding, towels, blankets, sofa coverings etc, just as you would with regular lice.  Wait for total clearance before engaging in sexual activity again.

Best,

Susan

August 14, 2020 - 9:00am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.