Is preventative botox a real thing? Does it work?

I am in my late 20's and have noticed a bunch of women my age getting "preventive" botox...they don't necessarily need it but do it to smooth minor wrinkles and claims it is preventative. Does it actually prevent wrinkles? Is there any significant research about it?
Hello, Anon!
Thank you for writing today.
Preventative Botox are injections for your face that claim to keep wrinkles from appearing. Although this is has become popular in recent years, there is no definitive evidence that Botox can prevent wrinkles from forming, but it might keep you from seeing them. Many plastic surgeons say that if you want Botox, you should wait until lines show up so there is something to actually treat. Wrinkles should be visible when your face is at rest, not contorted through smiling or frowning. Obviously, opinions on this differ even among dermatologists. Preventative Botox effectiveness may vary from person to person.
HelenaJanuary 24, 2020 - 6:34pm
