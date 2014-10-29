Question but a Embarrassing

Hi, I have a question to ask about something which is kind of embarrassing to me. I feel so much tightness and muscular pain in and around my vagina area and to my lower back this is because I have scoliosis. I’m achy and have back pain daily. I feel so much muscular tightness to my vagina area to. Sometimes I like massage my vagina by hand and to my buttocks and Also my lower back and it’s a very good relief for me. I want to know is it safe to what I’m doing? I keep thinking I get like a little massager for my vagina to use and for my back I want to know is safe if I get to use such thing? Please let me know soon.
Thanks
Melissa
Hello Melissa
Thank you for writing.
There is no harm in this massage, especially if it makes you feel relief. A massage tool would be fine to use too.
Best,January 14, 2020 - 4:58pm
Susan
