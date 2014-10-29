Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Safety of using ET plus progesterone.

By Anonymous July 21, 2020 - 5:32am
 
I had an oophorectomy when I was 54. My doctors refused to offer me HRT due to my family history of breast cancer. My mother had aggressive breast cancer. I struggled for 4 years, and I am now on Divigel and Prometrium. I have read about the very low risk of using ET alone, but how dangerous is HRT combined? I feel so much better now. How long can I take this regimen?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon 

Thank you for writing. 

HRT can come in many formats, and can include progesterone and estrogen or just one. 

You are currently taking both (one with estrogen and one separate medication with progesterone). If your doctor doesn't want you the combination, why is he/she prescribing them? 

When you had your ovaries removed, was it due to cancer or was it preventative? Have you been tested for genetic reproductive cancers (BRCA)? 

Please let us know more so we can help you further! 

Best,

Susan

July 21, 2020 - 4:10pm

