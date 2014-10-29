Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Should I have ankle fusion or ankle replacement surgery?

By Anonymous December 11, 2019 - 12:04am
 
Peripheral neuropathy,arthritis, osteopenia.68 yrs old.much pain, lack of mobility.

SusanC
The answer to your question lies between you and your surgeon, based on the severity of the damage to your ankle and prognosis for recovery. You will need a pro and con list for both options. You need to have this discussion with your doctor, based on your individual case. Please keep us posted and we wish you the best,
Susan

December 11, 2019 - 2:24pm

