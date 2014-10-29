Urgent help please.

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Saved My Life My periods are 5 days late. I had Hcg it gave value that lies in 2 week pregnancy or early pregnancy but today on 6th day although not periods but i had cramps front and back like period pain then i had little brown drop and spot. I am very much scared. This is first time pregnancy i have no idea

I am super worried. Why this period cramps and why brown discharge!! I.e. Only 1 time with medium size drop otherwise brown spotting light

Please help.

