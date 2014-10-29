Urgent help please.

My periods are 5 days late. I had Hcg it gave value that lies in 2 week pregnancy or early pregnancy but today on 6th day although not periods but i had cramps front and back like period pain then i had little brown drop and spot. I am very much scared. This is first time pregnancy i have no idea
I am super worried. Why this period cramps and why brown discharge!! I.e. Only 1 time with medium size drop otherwise brown spotting light
Please help.
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello GlamourGirl
Thank you for writing!
At this stage there is nothing you can do about the bleeding - if you are pregnant, you are in the very early stages and spotting can occur. Spotting can happen in healthy pregnancies but it could also indicate a potential early miscarriage. There is no knowing at this time. Unfortunately there is nothing that can be done at this point.
Brown spotting is usually old blood which is a good sign - the body is getting rid of old discharge, perhaps from your last period. Give yourself another week or so to see what happens.
Best,
SusanSeptember 23, 2020 - 3:08pm
Veryy little spot of blood too please suggest something.September 23, 2020 - 8:47am
