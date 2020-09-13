what antibiotics can treat pleurisy?

Improved6013 Health
Hello, Anon! Thank you for your question today.
For the benefit of our readers, pleurisy is Inflammation of the tissues that line the lungs and chest cavity. Treatment for pleurisy depends on the underlying cause. Pleurisy caused by a viral infection, often resolves without treatment. However, pleurisy caused by a bacterial infection is usually treated with antibiotics.
Your doctor will select the most appropriate antibiotic based on your infection and other medical conditions. Some first-line antibiotics that might be selected include the macrolide antibiotics azithromycin (Zithromax) or clarithromycin (Biaxin XL); or the tetracycline known as doxycycline, among others.
September 13, 2020 - 6:06am
