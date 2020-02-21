What is the best vacuum cleaner for allergies

Improved5975 Health
I want to buy a vacuum for cleaning my floors. I have pet and children. I wish a vacuum cleaner which will be the best for allergies with pet hair,
Hello, homegearguider
Thank you for writing today!
Common air-born allergy triggers include pollen, animal dander, dust mites, and mold. If you have allergies it's important to dust, vacuum, and wash bedding often. Below is a link to some information that can help with choosing a vacuum.
From Very Well Health: 6 best vacuums for allergies. Copy-paste the link.
https://www.verywellhealth.com/best-vacuums-for-allergies-4173661
HelenaFebruary 21, 2020 - 7:44pm
