What is the best vacuum cleaner for allergies

By February 21, 2020 - 2:50pm
 
I want to buy a vacuum for cleaning my floors. I have pet and children. I wish a vacuum cleaner which will be the best for allergies with pet hair,

Helena
Hello, homegearguider

Thank you for writing today!

Common air-born allergy triggers include pollen, animal dander, dust mites, and mold. If you have allergies it's important to dust, vacuum, and wash bedding often. Below is a link to some information that can help with choosing a vacuum.

From Very Well Health: 6 best vacuums for allergies. Copy-paste the link.

https://www.verywellhealth.com/best-vacuums-for-allergies-4173661

best,

Helena

February 21, 2020 - 7:44pm

