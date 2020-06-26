What can I do to help with irritated skin due to wearing a mask?

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

My face has started to break out and become super irritated from wearing a mask during the pandemic. Is there anything I can do to prevent this from happening and clear up my skin? It's painful, ugly, and annoying.

