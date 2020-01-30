What causes back acne?

Improved5964 Health
Recently I have develop back acne. I have not had it in years. What are some causes & how do I get rid of it?
Hello Catherine Taylor
Thank you for writing!
Back acne is similar to face, neck and chest acne and is usually treated the same way. Back acne is harder to treat on one's own, naturally, since the top of the back and mid back is very hard to reach and treat.
Like the face - the skin on the back has glands that secrete sebum, which is an oily substance. These oils, that alongside dead skin cells and bacteria, can build up in the hair follicles on your back and cause them to get trapped, causing acne. Back acne can often be larger than facial acne.
Changes in hormones or even medication can cause this. Excessive sweating can also be a reason.
You may have allergies rather than acne - a dermatologist can determine this.
There is no cure for acne. However, many patients have experienced improved skin using topical treatments and modifying their skin care routine. There are abundant products and regimens on the market claiming to clear acne, and doctors may prescribe prescription strength medicines and treatments. Here is a list of treatments: https://www.empowher.com/condition/acne/treatments
It’s important to be gentle to your skin. Don’t rub or scrub it; it can cause skin to be more irritated. Use non-irritating, fragrance-free moisturizers and cleansers daily (CeraVe, Cetaphil, Neutrogena, Basis, etc.). Bath time should be limited to 15 minutes or less and use warm water rather than hot water that can remove oils from the skin. Avoid the sun, which can irritate the skin, and can also be especially harmful if taking some medications for acne.
Call your doctor and seek additional treatment, particularly if your condition worsens or is particularly bothersome.
Best,January 30, 2020 - 2:30pm
Susan
