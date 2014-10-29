What causes cleft palates

Improved5981 Health
An oral-facial cleft is a birth defect. A cleft lip is an opening in the upper lip, usually just below the nose. A cleft palate is an opening in the roof of the mouth (hard palate) or in the soft tissue at the back of the mouth (soft palate). In the majority of cases, a cleft lip and cleft palate occur together.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a cleft palate occurs when the roof of a baby’s mouth doesn’t close properly in early pregnancy, creating a rift.
The CDC says that in the United States, approximately 2651 babies are born annually with a cleft palate. Another 4437 are born with a cleft lip, and many of those have a cleft palate as well. The factors behind the development of cleft palates are not completely understood at this point, though it’s thought that a combination of genetic and environmental factors contribute.
Research continues to find a cause for cleft palate.
