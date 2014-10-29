Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

What kind of warm up exercises can you do for leg pain caused from CBD

By Anonymous July 28, 2020 - 6:22pm
 
SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

By CBD, do you mean cannabis? Leg pain is not a known side effect. Please give us more information so we have help you further. We look forward to hearing from you! 

Susan

July 29, 2020 - 8:11am

