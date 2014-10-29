What’s possible wrong ?

Improved5981 Health
Just wondering .. so I have not been sexually active in seven months & ive had my period consistently and on time since the last time I was active but this month, it’s late. Also I’ve been have a lot of cheesy discharge which I’ve never had before with slight irritation .. possibilities of what’s wrong ?
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
Your symptoms point to you having a yeast infection. Have you had one before? If not, the good news is that they are fully curable and are generally considered nothing to worry about.
A vaginal yeast infection is caused by a yeast fungus. The fungus is called Candida albicans. While yeast is common in the vagina, it can cause problems when it grows excessively. This excess growth causes the uncomfortable symptoms.
Yeast grows in conditions that are less acidic. Vaginal fluids are most often mildly acidic but this can change. For example, acid levels can go down during menstrual flow. "Good" bacteria also helps keep yeast levels in check. Conditions that decrease the good bacteria will also increase the chance of a yeast infection.
Risk Factors-
These factors increase your chance of a yeast infection. Tell your doctor if you have any of these risk factors:
Situations that can cause hormonal changes:
Birth control pills
Pregnancy
Menopause
Steroid use
Broad-spectrum antibiotics
Diabetes , especially when blood sugar is not well-controlled
A compromised immune system, such as with HIV infection
Perfumed feminine hygiene sprays, deodorant tampons, or bubble bath
Tight jeans, synthetic underwear, or a wet swimsuit
Douching
Symptoms-
If you have any of these symptoms do not assume it is due to a yeast infection. While typical of yeast infections, they may be caused by other conditions. Tell your doctor if you have any of these:
Vaginal itching, ranging from mild to severe
A clumpy, vaginal discharge that may look like cottage cheese
Vaginal soreness, irritation, or burning
Rash or redness on the skin outside the vagina
Painful urination
Painful sexual intercourse
Diagnosis
Your doctor will take a history. A pelvic exam will be done. Any vaginal discharge will be tested.
It is important to see a doctor the first time you have symptoms. Other infections, including may have symptoms like those of a yeast infection. This can include bacterial vaginosis and trichomoniasis .
If you have had a yeast infection, you may be able to recognize the signs of a new infection. In this case, it is safe to use over-the-counter medications. Talk to your doctor if you have any doubt.
Treatment-
Medications
Various antifungal medications are available as intravaginal creams, tablets, or suppositories:
Monistat (miconazole nitrate)
Gyne-Lotrimin (clotrimazole vaginal)
Fem-stat (butoconazole vaginal)
Terazol (terconazole vaginal)
Mycelex (clotrimazole vaginal)
The treatments come in a one-day, three-day, or seven-day pack. Some of these are over-the-counter. Other may require a prescription (eg, Terazol).
Your doctor can prescribe fluconazole (Diflucan) . Diflucan is an oral medication. It is a single-dose treatment. If you are pregnant, talk with your doctor before using any treatment.
If you are diagnosed with a yeast infection, follow your doctor's instructions .
Prevention
To help reduce your chance of getting a yeast infection, take the following steps:
Dry the outside vaginal area thoroughly after a shower, bath, or swim
Change out of a wet bathing suit or damp workout clothes as soon as possible
Wear cotton underwear
Avoid tight-fitting clothing
Don't douche unless your doctor tells you to do so; it decreases vaginal acidity
If you have diabetes , try and control your blood sugar
Avoid bubble baths, perfumed feminine hygiene sprays, and scented soap
Avoid frequent or prolonged use of antibiotics if possible
We are not diagnosing you with anything, Anon - we do not have that capability. We are just going by the symptoms presented and what is likely. If you have never had a yeast infection before, see a doctor or a clinic like Planned Parenthood that offer reasonable fees.
I know this is a lot of information to take in but I do hope it helps.
Best,March 18, 2020 - 2:44pm
Susan
