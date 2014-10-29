Facebook Pixel
When squzzing breast the fluid coming out and no sign of pregnancy

By Anonymous November 27, 2019 - 7:04pm
 
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

Nipple discharge refers to any fluid that seeps out of the nipple of the breast.

Nipple discharge in women who are not pregnant or breastfeeding may not be abnormal, but it's wise to have any unexpected nipple discharge evaluated by a doctor. Especially if you are concerned about it.

One or both breasts may produce a nipple discharge, either spontaneously or when you squeeze your nipples or breasts. A nipple discharge may look milky, or it may be clear, yellow or green. Non-milk discharge comes out of your nipple through the same nipple openings that carry milk. The consistency of nipple discharge can vary — it may be thick and sticky or thin and watery
Best,
Susan

November 28, 2019 - 9:13am

