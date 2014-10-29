When squzzing breast the fluid coming out and no sign of pregnancy

Improved5954 Health
Changed3701 Lives
Saved3507 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
Nipple discharge refers to any fluid that seeps out of the nipple of the breast.
Nipple discharge in women who are not pregnant or breastfeeding may not be abnormal, but it's wise to have any unexpected nipple discharge evaluated by a doctor. Especially if you are concerned about it.
One or both breasts may produce a nipple discharge, either spontaneously or when you squeeze your nipples or breasts. A nipple discharge may look milky, or it may be clear, yellow or green. Non-milk discharge comes out of your nipple through the same nipple openings that carry milk. The consistency of nipple discharge can vary — it may be thick and sticky or thin and wateryNovember 28, 2019 - 9:13am
Best,
Susan
This Comment