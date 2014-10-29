Facebook Pixel
which doctor to see about red and inflamed vagina / labia major / perinium

By Anonymous January 3, 2020 - 12:55pm
 
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

We cannot diagnose anything for you (it sounds like you may have some sort of infection, perhaps) but the doctor you need to see is a gynecologist. I hope you feel better soon,
Best,
Susan

January 3, 2020 - 3:22pm

