Everyone, I will give you some tips, to point out some. 10 home remedies for fever tips. at some point in our lives has had a fever. Fever is not a disease, but a defense mechanism of the body and, therefore, is related to the stimulation of the immune system, which causes an increase in body temperature to more than 38 ° C. When a person has a body temperature between 37 ° C and 38 ° C, they are said to have a fever, that is, a mild or mild fever. The fever can appear due to flu, an infection, an inflammation, a disease, or various causes.

Natural remedies and tips to reduce fever

When the fever appears, there are a number of natural remedies that we can apply so that the body temperature decreases.

1. Fenugreek tea

Fenugreek tea or fenugreek infusion brings many benefits to the body: it reduces hot flashes and menopausal symptoms increase libido, is rich in minerals and vitamins and other estrogen-like compounds, and can help reduce fever. In this case, the seeds can be used directly, using two tablespoons of these with boiling water. Let stand 5 minutes, strain and consume at room temperature.

2. Coldwater

It is common for many people to place wet cloths with cold water on the forehead or the back of the neck. But you can also wet a sponge with cold water and moisten the areas of the armpits, feet, hands, and English. This is a good remedy when the fever is very high.

3. Drink lots of water

Drinking a lot of water and often is good to fight fever since the body suffers dehydration when fighting against external agents. Drinking water is especially important when the person also has diarrhea or is vomiting.

4. Do not eat much

It is good to eat something when the person has a fever; however, not in large numbers. In these cases, vegetable soups are ideal to help the body recover and give it the nutrients it needs.

5. Lettuce tea

Staying hydrated is also possible thanks to teas, which can also provide many vitamins and minerals. One of the most suitable is lettuce tea, which contains potassium, calcium,

magnesium, sodium, and phosphorus. It is only necessary to boil a liter of water and pour it into a bowl next to the whole lettuce. Let stand for a quarter of an hour and add sweetener if necessary. Then you are ready to drink.

6. Hot Garlic

Hot garlic can help lower body temperature, as it favors sweating. In this sense, it helps eliminate toxins and promotes recovery. This food has an antibacterial and antifungal effect, so it becomes a great ally of the organism to fight infections. To benefit from this remedy, it is possible to chop a garlic clove and add it to a cup of hot water. Then, let it stand for 10 minutes, strain and drink when ready. This remedy, but, is not recommended for pregnant women and young children.

7. Raisins

Raisins are also, great allies of the body when it comes to fighting infections and reducing high body temperature when fever manifests. They contain a lot of phenolic phytonutrients that fight bacteria.To reduce fever. You only have to place 25 raisins in half a cup of water for an hour, until they soften and become soft. Then, it is necessary to crush them in the same water and add lemon juice. Taking this 2 times a day is beneficial to reduce fever.

8. Yarrow

Yarrow is a medicinal plant that is used to treat respiratory problems, improve blood circulation, gastritis, menopausal symptoms, and menstrual cramps. In the form of an infusion, it influences positively when it comes to reducing fever.

9. Ginger

The body releases heat and, therefore, reduces fever. This substance is a natural antiviral and benefits the immune system. Ginger can be drunk in an infusion or it is possible to take a bath with ginger powder. When the bathtub is full, you just have to add the powder and ginger oil and leave it on for 10 minutes before taking a 10-minute bath.

10. Egg white

Egg white, although many do not know them, they also help lower fever. Due to its viscosity, it acts as a fresh gel that absorbs heat. Apparently, if a paper cloth is wetted with previously whipped egg whites and placed on the feet (with the sock on top so that it is in place), it acts as a layer of fat that absorbs body heat and reduces the fever.