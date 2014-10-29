There are hundreds of skin conditions that affect humans. The most common skin conditions can have some symptoms that are similar, so it is important to understand the differences between them.

People should work closely with a dermatologist to diagnose and treat any skin condition to ensure that their lifestyle is not affected. Below are the most common skin diseases separated by type.

Permanent conditions

A number of skin conditions last a long time. Some may start in childhood and continue into adulthood. In some cases, the condition will not always be present but will flare up at certain times.

Seborrheic dermatitis

In babies, this is commonly known as cradle cap. Greasy and scaly patches of skin form on the baby’s skin, most commonly on the scalp. It is harmless and usually goes away on its own.

In adults, seborrheic dermatitis may appear anywhere, and is prone to flare up and disappear for the rest of a person’s life. The affected skin may be reddish, swollen, and appear greasy. A white-to-yellow crust may appear on the surface of the skin as well. Many treatments help to bring relief from symptoms.

Moles

Common growths on the skin that appear when the skin cells bunch up with tissue surrounding them.

Most people have moles and may develop new ones from time to time.

Moles have no symptoms, but should be regularly checked if they grow larger, appear abnormal, or change in color.

Melanoma

Abnormal moles may lead to melanoma, a serious and life-threatening skin cancer.

If moles have asymmetrical shapes, ragged edges, uneven colors, or change in size, they should be checked.

Patients with melanoma may have surgery, or undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

Rosacea

The skin condition rosacea is most commonly associated with redness. However, there are four subtypes that cause other symptoms as well:

Erythematotelangiectatic rosacea causes the typical redness, visible blood vessels, and flushing.

Ocular rosacea can cause red and irritated eyes, swollen eyelids, and symptoms that look like a stye.

Papulopustular rosacea causes redness, swelling, and is accompanied by breakouts that look like acne.

Phymatous rosacea causes the skin to thicken and have a bumpy texture.

There is no known cure for rosacea, but symptoms can and should be treated to keep the condition in check.

Lupus

Lupus is a complex disorder that varies from person to person. The disease attacks the immune system, causing inflammation and pain.

While lupus can affect any part of the body, symptoms on the skin include red patches or ring shapes on the skin, sunburn-like rashes on the nose and cheeks, or circular rashes that don’t itch or hurt. These may be accompanied by other symptoms, such as headaches, fever, fatigue, and swollen, stiff, or painful joints.

Treatment includes various strength medications designed to help minimize the damage caused by lupus.