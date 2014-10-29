I prefer the word APPRECIATION over grateful. What about you?

Little did I know all the science behind my signature formula when I discovered these daily patterns that play a huge role in my achievements.

For so long I was STUCK, BLAMING, HAVING A LONG ASS PITTY PARTY, IN DEBT, 65LBS OVERWEIGHT… and a mean drunk.

It takes a huge amount of fortitude and motivation to accept what IS— especially when you don’t like your current circumstance or situation…



Then…

when you work wisely and effectively as best as you possibly can with the awareness and acceptance of your circumstances; you discover that the resources are at your disposal, both inner and outer, to heal, redirect, grow, and transform what you’re ready to transform.

Expressing appreciation works. It’s why we spend 4 weeks diving deep into this science-backed practice within my masterclass. Its neuroscience and when you practice appreciation, new neural connections are made and strengthened.

This makes appreciation more likely to occur in the future and experiencing abundance more often.

Neuropsychologists are known to say, “Neurons that fire together, wire together”. Over time, you’ll find yourself happier, calmer, and experiencing more joy. It’s science, my friends.

What are some of the things you appreciate? Who, what…

For me, I’m so appreciative of my two girls Donna and Jennifer, we’ve been pushing each other in our businesses since.

1. I appreciate my warm coffee with my coconut oil in it. I feel like it’s my spa in a cup.

2. I appreciate my husband and his hard work. He just drove 10 hours to NC for a biz trip and doesn’t even complain.

3. I appreciate my twins, pushing me STILL on my patience, LOL. I appreciate the 5,4,3,2,1, MEL method to help me breathe through my frustration and shift gears before reacting “poorly”.

4. I appreciate ALL OF YOU! OMG, the trust and support in my teachings for you to read, watch and hear, I VERY MUCH APPRECIATE YOU. I, of course, appreciate this space and the opportunity to inspire you on Identity.

I could go on and on my friends… this feels so good and it’s so natural to me because of the work and the “slight edge” that I implement.

It’s your turn. Give it to me to. Share your appreciation.

Much Appreciation,

Sue