Over 11 million Americans suffer from Hypothyroidism, many of them women. In fact, women are over eight times more likely to be affected by an abnormally functioning thyroid. Many people who suffer from issues don’t even realize that their symptoms are related to thyroid issues. Many of the symptoms are common to other ailments, making thyroid issues tough to diagnose.

Some of the more common symptoms include unexplained weight gain, hair loss, depression, feeling cold and dry skin. Any of those symptoms can be a sign of many things and can take a long time to develop, adding to the confusion.

Your thyroid is responsible for the production and distribution of an important metabolic hormone. It controls your energy levels, calorie conversion, and healing so, when your thyroid is working too slowly, it can cause various problems throughout your body.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you may want to get Thyroid Testing the next time you visit your doctor. Thyroid issues can be successfully resolved with synthetic hormone therapy and a healthy lifestyle.

Your thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that is at the base of your throat. As it controls so many vital functions in your body, keeping your thyroid healthy should be a priority. A proper diet, regular exercise, and annual testing can help your thyroid stay strong and in balance.

Symptoms

The symptoms that can indicate a problem with your thyroid are a bit of a problem themselves. There are a number of illnesses and diseases that share the same symptoms making it tough to diagnose and treat properly.

Fatigue

● Even if you are getting enough sleep and rest during your day, you will have an overwhelming sense of being worn out and tired. Low-level energy and insomnia are common.

Dry Skin

● Patches of dry skin can develop including on your face and scalp. Red and irritated skin can indicate that your thyroid is not producing enough hormones to keep up with your skin cell cycle.

Feel Cold

● When you feel a chill “in your bones” and can’t ever quite feel warm and comfortable. Your feet and hands will always feel cold to the touch.

Weight Gain

● Without any changes to your diet or exercise routine you may gain weight.

Constipation

● Have trouble moving your bowels more than three times a week, even when you are drinking ample fluids.

Puffy Face

● Cheeks, jowls, and neck can appear swollen. Soft tissues around the eyes that swell can give you a “bug-eyed” look.

Causes of Hypothyroidism

There are a variety of illnesses and issues that can cause your thyroid function to slow down or become out of balance. If you are struggling with one or more of the common symptoms you should see your doctor to get tested. Some of the more common causes of Hypothyroidism include:

Autoimmune Disease

● Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis - a disease where the body produces an antibody that attacks the thyroid.

Radiation Therapy

● Any cancer treatment that is administered to the head, neck, and chest can potentially affect the thyroid function.

Dietary Issues

● Gluten allergies, low levels of antioxidants and vitamin deficiencies can affect thyroid function.

Medication

● Lithium can block hormone synthesis in the thyroid, causing it to slow down.

Conclusion

Issues with your thyroid can be tough to diagnose and treat. By paying close attention to your symptoms and talking with your doctor about your risks and options, you can work to get your thyroid back on track.