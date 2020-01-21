11 Empowering & Sassy Quotes for Women: You Go Girl!

Who doesn’t love a good inspirational quote?! They are even better when they are catchy & a bit sassy.

Every woman needs an inspirational quote to live by each day. They give us motivation and inspire healthy thoughts. They can also help us become kinder people to ourselves & others.

We have curated a list of quotes every woman should live by.

1. “Live every day like you are Elle Woods after Warner told her she wasn’t smart enough for Law School.”

We all remember this scene from Legally Blonde and how powerful it was to watch Elle Wood’s transformation! Sometimes it takes someone to doubt us to prove them wrong. She also proved the stereotype of “blonde sorority girl” to be false & she could become whoever she wanted.

2. “Let’s root for each other & watch each other grow.”

Sometimes it is easy to be jealous of someone’s success. We all know what it’s like to compare ourselves to others & feel less than. But what if we changed this thinking pattern & rooted for our friends & colleagues instead?

3. “Oh, screw beautiful. I’m brilliant.”

Why not be both?! But sometimes it is easy to label yourself or have others label you as being a pretty face. But there is more to life than just being beautiful. Recognize how brilliant and talented you are!

4. “I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you.”



We have all been there. Sometimes it can seem that we do so much to stay healthy but it doesn’t pay off and we get sick anyway.

5. “When you learn how much you’re worth, you’ll stop giving people discounts.”