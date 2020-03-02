6 Vibrators to Try When Buying Your First One or Adding to Your Collection

Self-pleasure is completely normal. Yes, even for women. Men might talk about it more but women do it as well. Today, masturbation is even considered a form of self-care because of it’s many benefits.

If you don’t masturbate, no judgment! It is a personal choice and we respect your decision.

According to a study 1 81% of women have masturbated once in their lifetime. However, , a lot of women never admit to doing it because of embarrassment, guilt, and fear. They don’t want to be judged by others. But to be honest, it is really no one's business and it’s totally fine to keep this to yourself if it makes you feel better.

It is estimated that 42% of women who masturbate own a sex toy in the United States1. Some women want one but are too scared to buy one or scared of it being found by someone.

Some benefits of masturbating include:

1. Reduces stress

2. Improves your sex life

3. Improves quality of sleep

4. Boosts concentration

5. Elevates mood

Hallelujah for the internet! Today, it is easy for women to order sex toys discreetly. Most of the time it even comes in discrete packaging so your neighbors or anyone else won’t see it sitting on your steps. No hot pink packaging with the name of a sex shop in bold!

Buying your first vibrator or upgrading to a different one can be intimidating! There are so many options. Women prefer a variety of different ones depending on what feels best. This can be different from woman to woman.

There are different speeds, powers, patterns of vibration, and ones that target different areas. Here are some options and explanations of what they do.

1. Dame Products: POM Vibrator $95.00

Details

-Oval shape fits perfectly into the palm of your hand

-Very soft Soft & bendy

-It has 5 different patterns and 5 intensities.

-USB rechargeable

-Focuses on the clit and can cover the entire vulva area

-Ultra-quiet & waterproof

2.Smile Makers The Millionaire Vibrator $55.00

Details

-Great for beginners.

- Stimulate the vagina’s entrance, inner vagina, and clit

-By entering the vagina it adds stimulation while also adding stimulation to the clit with the vibration

-More on the affordable side

-Bullet-shaped with 4 orgasmic speeds

-Waterproof & made with silicone

-Takes AAA batteries (not included)

3. Smile Makers The Romantic Vibrator $89.00

Details

-Designed to target pressure points and yes, including the G-spot.

-Ridged sides help to stimulate nerve endings in the lower third vagina that contain 90% of nerve endings.

-Bendy. Head can bend to adjust to your body.

-4 speeds & 3 pulsation patterns

-2 AA batteries (not included)

4. Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace $149.00

Details

-Very discrete model. It looks exactly like a necklace pendant. It can be both! A necklace & a vibrator.

-Stainless steel & 24k gold

-4 speeds and 2 different modes. The modes include pulsing & constant.

-Designed for external use only

-Ultra-quiet

-USB rechargeable

5.Dame Products Eva II Vibrator $135.00

Details

-Hands-free. No distraction of holding it in place. Let your mind wander!

-Flexible wings that hold it in place under labia

-Might take a little bit of practice to find the perfect placement

-3 speeds

-Made of silky silicone

-Comes with charging base

6.Dame Products Kip Vibrator $95.00

Details

-Angled tip that stimulates the clit

-Ultra-quiet

-5 different intensities & patterns

-USB rechargeable

It is important to clean your sex toys after each use to prevent the spread of bacteria and keep them clean. Sex toy cleaners are sold and are specially formulated to avoid damaging the material or leaving residue.

Some popular toy cleaners include:

1.Shibari Advanced Antibacterial Toy Cleaner $9.58

2.ToyLife Foaming Toy Cleaner $8.00

3. Honeydew Toy Disinfectant Cleaner $9.95

How to clean adult toys:

-Take batteries out

-Rinse with warm water

-Add cleaning solution and rub it around makings sure to get every part of it

-Wipe clean with a cloth

-Always read the instructions on the cleaning solution