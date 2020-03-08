Vaginal Lubricants: Try These If You Have Sensitive Skin





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

With vaginal dryness, the last thing you want is an itchy, inflamed rash on your lady parts from a lube. For people with particularly sensitive skin finding the right lube can be more challenging than just stopping at the local grocery store and picking up a random bottle.

A woman’s body naturally produces lube but sometimes the amount decreases and sex is no longer pleasurable but uncomfortable and dry. Ouch!

Your body can reduce the production of natural lube due to hormonal changes, pregnancy, aging, medications and/or other health conditions.

Don’t worry, this problem is completely NORMAL. It can happen at any age. Many women struggle with this and it can be uncomfortable to talk about this taboo topic. It is estimated that 4 in 10 women have problems with sex at some point during their lives.1

Some couples or individuals use lubricants to enhance intercourse (all types), masturbation, or sex toy play. It isn't only used for dryness.

A lot of the times, flavored lube might sound exciting and fun, but it can often be the most irritating for sensitive skin. For people with sensitive skin, reading the ingredients is one of the most important things to consider when buying lube. Steer clear of flavored or scented lubes.

There are also different types to consider when picking one out.

Different Types of Lube:

Water-based Lubricants:

Water-based lubes are the most common and popular type of lubricant. When water-based lubes start to lose their wetness they can be reactivated by adding water. They are typically more cost-effective and sold at most local grocery stores and pharmacies. If you are prone to yeast infections using a water-based lube with NO glycerin can be the best option.

New to lube? This is the best starting point!

Silicone Lubricants:

Silicone lubes are known for lasting the longest out of the other types which makes them amazing for a longer session. However, they are typically more expensive.

They are ideal for shower sex because they don’t wash away easily. Since they don’t wash away easily, it is important to remember it can be a little harder to wash it off. You will most likely need to cleanse after using soap and water.

Oil-Based Lubricants:

This type lasts a slippery glide longer than water-based lubricants. It is ideal for masturbation and can also be used as a massage oil.

Listen up because this is important, oil-based lubes should not be used with latex condoms. The ingredients can dissolve the latex and cause them to break easily.2

So, now that you are a little more familiar with lube we have compiled a list of lubes that are completely free of the top common allergens according to SkinSAFE.

Hypoallergenic Lubricants

1.Naked Silk Water-Silicone Hybrid Personal Lubricant $13.05

Shop Now

Verified buyers claim it is natural and not sticky. It remains slick for a long time but of course, loses its slickness after too long. However, it can be reactivated by water. As close to natural as you can get, right?! This lubricant can be used safely with latex, rubber, and plastic.

According to SkinSAFE this product is fragrance-free, gluten-free, and LipSAFE. The packaging is also neutral without any loud colors that draw attention.

2.Trojan Lubricant H2O Closer $9.98

Shop Now

Popular, trusted brand, Trojan, developed this gentle lubricant and is great for people with sensitive skin. It has hyaluronic moisturizes that hold up to 1,000 times their weight in moisture. It is non-sticky and leaves little to no residue. Trojan brand is sold pretty much at every grocery store or pharmacy so it is easy to find.

That is water-based and free of the top common allergens. It is fragrance-free, gluten-free, coconut-free, and LipSAFE to name a few. To read more about this product visit SkinSAFE.

3.Slippery Stuff Personal Lubricant Gel $13.69

Shop Now

Unlike a lot of lubricants on the market, there are less harmful, unnecessary ingredients in this lubricant, compared to others. Because of its gentle formula, this makes for a top pick for women with, particularly sensitive vaginas.

Slippery Stuff’s lubricant is water-based and glycerin-free that was developed by women, for women. It is non-staining, non-sticky and leaves little to no residue. It is fragrance-free, paraben-free, gluten-free and LipSAFE. To find out more about the ingredients and/or allergens it is free of visit SkinSAFE.

4.Uberlube Luxury Lubricant $28

Shop Now

This lube is a game changer! Reduce friction with this luxurious, light lubricant. A little bit goes a long way so this lube will last for many intimate moments. The packaging is minimal and discreet because no one wants house guests to find their bottle of lube.

Although it is a bit on the pricey side, there are hundreds of 5-star reviews and verified buyers gushing about it!

Uberlube is fragrance-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and LipSAFE. To read more visit SkinSAFE.

5. K-Y Warming Jelly Personal Lubricant $15.98

Shop Now

This product does just as the title describes, provides a warming sensation for a more intimate experience. It can be safely used with latex and sex toys. A gentle lube that is non-greasy. K-Y is a trusted brand and is sold all over the country in most pharmacy chains and large grocery stores. .

6. System Jo Hybrid Lubricant $13.99

Shop Now

System Jo’s hybrid lubricant is water-based & silicone-based lube. It has a rich, thick texture that melts into a silky glide. This gentle lubricant is fragrance-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and LipSAFE. To find more information about this product visit SkinSAFE.

System Jo makes everything from massage lotions, lubricants, shave gels, and other sexual wellness products to make time in the bedroom more pleasurable and intimate. System Jo is a well-known California based brand that focuses on sexual wellness. This brand was developed by a group of gynecologists to meet the needs of consumers for intimate products.

.

Tip: Make sure to pick up a box of condoms while purchasing for safe, worry-free sex.