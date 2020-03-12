Orgasmic Vibrators Under $50 You Can Buy on Amazon





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

There is nothing wrong or embarrassing about being a woman and masturbating. Most of us are embarrassed to talk about it with our friends. But, ladies, let’s stop the shame and guilt. Masturbation is thought of as a man’s hobby, however, women do it just as much. Double standard? We think yes.

Besides it simply feeling good, there are also many health benefits from masturbating.

Benefits of Masturbating

1. An orgasm releases endorphins that help reduce anxiety & stress:

This results in putting you in a better overall mood. Most of us have learned that endorphins are released during exercise but some of us don’t know this also happens during masturbation. Endorphins are neurotransmitters that produce positive feelings.1 Ever wonder why you feel so relaxed and less stressed after sex? Hello, endorphins!

2. It could help you sleep better:

And fall asleep faster. There is something called the sexual response cycle.2 It refers to the sequence of physical and psychological changes that occur during sexual stimulation from masturbation or sexual encounters.

For women these phases include:2

The first phase is the desire. Desire is described as libido. This is where muscle tension builds up, heart rate speeds up, nipples become hard, and the body starts to release natural lubricant.

Phase number two is arousal. The vagina begins to swell from increased blood flow and the clitoris becomes more sensitive. The heart rate and blood pressure increase more than in phase one. Tension in the muscles also increases.

Phase three is an organism. This is also referred to as the climax. It typically only lasts a few seconds. Yes, all that work for a few seconds of an intense release. Kind of like going on a rollercoaster. At this moment, blood pressure and heart rate are at an all-time high during this cycle. Muscles begin to contract and you might have spasms in different parts of the body.

And finally, phase 4 is resolution. The body will slowly return to its natural state. The swelling calms down and the body and mind feel a sense of well-being and sometimes FATIGUE.

3. It boosts libido:

This one is important for women. Low libido in women is a very common issue. It may be caused by age, medications, stress or underlying medical issues.

Masturbation may change the feelings associated with sex. If something is pleasurable, most people want to go back for more, right? So, until a female Viagra hits the market this might be the next best thing to increase libido.

4. Masturbation helps you become more familiar with your body:

Trying new things and playing with new areas might help you find the sweet spot. Exploring alone might be more comfortable than doing it with a sexual partner. Once you know what gets you off then it might make sex with a partner more enjoyable and pleasurable.

5. Multiple organisms:

While men can typically only have one. Females can have multiple. Lots of women have faked orgasms before to satisfy their partner but a plus about masturbation is you don’t have to fake it because you know your body the best and knows the exact spots that turn you on.

6. It is a form of self-care and love:

Face masks, baths, journaling, taking a walk, or doing a yoga class are not the only forms of self-care. Think of masturbation as a form of self-care. It makes you feel good and energized and it’s also free.

Picking the Right One

Living in the 2000s has brought many life-changing inventions and one of them happens to be ordering online. Amazon anyone?! It is now easier than ever to order an adult toy discretely online. No one has to know. Millennials can’t even imagine the days of having to walk into an actual store for porn or adult toys.

Adding a sex toy can intensify your sexual experience. With so many options and preferences, it can seem overwhelming to choose the best one for you. A good starting point is a classic vibrator.

For tips on using your vibrator for the first time here refer to the EmpowHER article, 8 Tips for Using Your Vibrator for the Fist Time.

1. SVAKOM Amy G-Spot Vibrator $39.99

Shop Now

This is a good one for beginners. This powerful but quiet vibrator has six mode patterns and five intensities. Its sleek design helps target the G-spot. It is waterproof and can be used in the tub or shower. The ultimate self-care duo, bubble baths and your favorite adult toy.

2. plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager $29.96

Shop Now

plusOne is a trusted sexual wellness company. They work to break down the barriers and taboos about self-pleasure.

With a variety of affordable vibrators, the dual vibrating massager is an awesome option for beginners. There are dual motors with different vibrating tips. It has 10 different vibration settings and is waterproof. It is made with silicone so it is easily bendable for maximum pleasure.

3. SHIBARI Mini Halo, The Original Compact Power Wand Massager $27.95

Shop Now

Water-proof, quiet, and easy to clean. All the good things. There are also over 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune on vibrators. Yes, there are some that cost over $200.

4. Rechargeable Powerful Dildo, 7 Function Clitoral G-Spot Vibrating Massager $26.96

Shop Now

Made with body-safe silicone that smoothly inserts. With the curved tip, it easily hits different stimulating areas. Since it is rechargeable, no need for batteries! Once you order it, it is good to go.

5.Rechargable G-Pint Vibrator $49.99

Shop Now

This organismic vibrator has 10 different vibration modes. It is powerful and provides deep vibrations. The shape and smooth silicone make is easy to insert and targets the G-Spot.

Make sure to always clean adult toys after each use to prevent the spread of bacteria.