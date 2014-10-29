After having sex with my gf and she had postinon2 immediately after sex and she has been expecting her period since a week now but haven't seen it till date . What should be the cause ? Should it be that she is pregnant?

Improved5964 Health
Changed3709 Lives
Saved3512 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
Hi
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
P2 is about 95% effective in preventing a pregnancy if a woman is about to ovulate. But a side effect is that is can and usually does affect the menstrual cycle so her period may be delayed. This is normal and is not an indicator of pregnancy. There is little chance of pregnancy in her age based on what you have said. Her period should be along within the next few weeks.
To ease your mind, a pregnancy test will be accurate 12-14 days after sex.
Best,January 29, 2020 - 6:45pm
Susan
This Comment