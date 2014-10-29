Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

After having sex with my gf and she had postinon2 immediately after sex and she has been expecting her period since a week now but haven't seen it till date . What should be the cause ? Should it be that she is pregnant?

By Anonymous January 29, 2020 - 1:08am
 
Hi

SusanC
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing.

P2 is about 95% effective in preventing a pregnancy if a woman is about to ovulate. But a side effect is that is can and usually does affect the menstrual cycle so her period may be delayed. This is normal and is not an indicator of pregnancy. There is little chance of pregnancy in her age based on what you have said. Her period should be along within the next few weeks.

To ease your mind, a pregnancy test will be accurate 12-14 days after sex.

Best,
Susan

January 29, 2020 - 6:45pm

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions.

Emergency Contraception

