Bladder Infection? Overactive Bladder? Low Estrogen? Please help.

Hi there,

Please can anyone help me?

I started taking Cilest again in August 2012 and I spotted for the first month of taking it. Everything seemed to claim down. However, I went away for a week in June 2013 and I had to carry on taking the pill for an extra week. That’s when the problem started of needing a wee all the time (like when someone is due on and that pressure feeling)

In October of that year, the feeling was exactly like when I was on the pill injection when I was 20 and I kept having the injections till about 3 years later when I couldn’t cope with my mood swings and the doctor said it was because of estrogen. He gave me estrogen tablets that I took orally to try and my mood didn’t change so I stopped the injections and went on Cilest. I was fine for 3 years and I started spotting so the doctor said to have a break. This was in 2003.

I thought it was a water infection or something wrong with my bladder as I didn’t have the feeling when I was on the Cilest the first time around. So, the doctor has been treating me for Overactive Bladder and I was finding that the feeling stopped when I had a week break from the pill. The doctor put me on the pill that continues without any breaks and it made the feeling worse as I couldn’t have a drink without needing a wee which was exactly how I was on the pill injections.

Now, I haven’t had any type of pill for 4 years and the feeling is still there but not as bad – more like an 8 then a 10. Also, it’s like something is stuck in the urethra and the area feels swollen. These feelings seem to be only happening for 2 weeks after my periods. The week before my periods is 90% fine and when I’m actually on the feeling goes. 6 months ago, I was spotting for 3 days and I finally came on. However, after 3 days I stopped bleeding and the feeling came back for 2 or 6 hours then it went and I started bleeding again only for about 2 hours if that.

When I went for my smear 7 months ago, the doctor said I had a lot of discharge but to me it wasn’t coming out for some reason.

It feels like I get the feeling prior to seeing discharge but it might not be straight away – it can be 3 hours or 4 days. I can’t cope with it anymore.

Since then, I have been taking Vagifem 10mg Twice a week for 10 weeks and my symptoms aren't getting any better.