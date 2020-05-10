Can COPD be triggered by by asthma and sleep apnea?

Improved5989 Health
I have both asthma, and sleep apnea. Diagnosed w/sleep apnea 2005; with
asthma in 2012.
Can those conditions cause +/or damage my respiratory system; enabling COPD?
Hello, Anon! Thank you for posting.
Having asthma and/or sleep apnea does not mean that you will get COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
COPD is characterized by decreased airflow over time, as well as inflammation of the tissues that line the airway. Asthma is usually considered a separate respiratory disease, but sometimes it's mistaken for COPD. The two have similar symptoms. These symptoms include chronic coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of COPD. Most people who have COPD smoke or used to smoke. About 25 percent of people with COPD never smoked. Long-term exposure to other lung irritants, such as air pollution, chemical fumes or dusts, may also contribute to COPD.
best,
HelenaMay 10, 2020 - 1:47pm
