Have a cyst in left breast its movable also one lymph node is swollen under my arm

Have a cyst in left breast its movable had tests waiting for results also one lymph node is swollen under my arm although i cant even feel it it showed up on ultra sound .Surgeon said its probably cancer and wants to remove the lymph nodes.. ..The Cyst has to be removed he asked if i wanted breast removed 10% chance of coming back if not than 5 to 6 weeks radiation ..No biopsy was done on node or blood work .. I dont have a good feeling about what the surgeon is recommending .. What should I do? I live in small town dont think I can get a second opinion what options do i have to reduce swelling in nodes?
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
Before even contemplating surgery to remove lymph nodes, wait for the results to come back. It's rare that even a small town does not have the facilities for a second opinion so I think that's an excellent idea. Even if you have to go out of town, it's worth it. Most oncologists are excellent but there are always the few who decide that a one -size -fits -all method is suitable and that's obviously not the case.
Swelling of your lymph nodes may also be due to infection- have you been diagnosed with any sort of illness? Unfortunately we can't make recommendations on how to reduce swelling until you get your results back.
Ultimately, this is a rather stressful waiting game. When your results come back, you'll know more. Surgery and possible chemo or radiation may be your next move. Please let us know more as soon as you hear back from your doctor.
Best
Susan
--July 16, 2020 - 5:41pm
