Have a cyst in left breast its movable also one lymph node is swollen under my arm

Have a cyst in left breast its movable had tests waiting for results also one lymph node is swollen under my arm although i cant even feel it it showed up on ultra sound .Surgeon said its probably cancer and wants to remove the lymph nodes.. ..The Cyst has to be removed he asked if i wanted breast removed 10% chance of coming back if not than 5 to 6 weeks radiation ..No biopsy was done on node or blood work .. I dont have a good feeling about what the surgeon is recommending .. What should I do? I live in small town dont think I can get a second opinion what options do i have to reduce swelling in nodes?