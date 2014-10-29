Hello, I found this website online which I am happy for. I have a question I am currently on birth control pills. I haven’t missed a pill but last week my boyfriend and had intercourse without a condom he used the pullout method. That same day I took

Improved5955 Health
An emergency pill to be on the safe side. I’ve been cramping a lot my period is due for next week. I wonder if it’s because my period is coming or both pills my regular birth control and the ecp are giving me these symptoms.
Hello Gynna
Thank you for writing!
There is no need to take emergency contraception (EC) "just in case" - the Pill is 99% effective when taken as prescribed and your boyfriend did not ejaculate inside you. There is no pregnancy risk.
Look up the side effects of the EC you took. Cramping, stomach and uterine discomfort and irregular bleeding are common side effects. This is likely what you are experiencing. Your next period may be early or late as a result. But there is no pregnancy risk.January 2, 2020 - 2:37pm
Best,
Susan
