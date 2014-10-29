Facebook Pixel
Husband had flu shot and pnumonia shot got to vomiting and feeling really bad. He is 76 years old with many health problems. Is that a side effect or contagious?

By Anonymous December 12, 2019 - 8:38am
 
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing.

An adverse reaction to a flu shot is not contagious unless it's a coincidence that he got sick around the time of his shots and his illness is due to something else (that may be contagious).

Since his health is poor in general, and he is feeling so bad, have him see his doctor as soon as possible.

Best,
Susan

December 12, 2019 - 6:51pm

