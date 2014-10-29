I had sex 3 days before my period.

Improved6015 Health
Changed3737 Lives
Saved3522 Lives
1 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
Sep 11, 2020 I had unprotected sex with a guy, and I took ECP one day later, but my supposed to come by Sep 14, it is becoming 4 days late. I am really worried because I'm not ready for pregnancy. What could be the reason?
Looking for your advice, Thanks!
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hi Anon
Thanks for writing!
Sex 3 days before a period is generally very safe because ovulation is over and a pregnancy is extremely unlikely, especially if you have an irregular cycle. Emergency contraception often changes the menstrual cycle, causing it to start early or even several weeks late.
If your period is late, it does not mean you are pregnant. To ease your mind you can take a test in about 10 days, if you don't get your period first. But your risk is less than 5%.
Best,
SusanSeptember 18, 2020 - 9:32am
This Comment