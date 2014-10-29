Facebook Pixel
I had sex 3 days before my period.

By Anonymous September 18, 2020 - 1:04am
 
Sep 11, 2020 I had unprotected sex with a guy, and I took ECP one day later, but my supposed to come by Sep 14, it is becoming 4 days late. I am really worried because I'm not ready for pregnancy. What could be the reason?

SusanC
Hi Anon

Sex 3 days before a period is generally very safe because ovulation is over and a pregnancy is extremely unlikely, especially if you have an irregular cycle. Emergency contraception often changes the menstrual cycle, causing it to start early or even several weeks late. 

If your period is late, it does not mean you are pregnant. To ease your mind you can take a test in about 10 days, if you don't get your period first. But your risk is less than 5%.

Susan

September 18, 2020 - 9:32am

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

