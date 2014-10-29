I have wet macular degenerations in one eye

My doctor has referred me to an eye specialist in Houston, TX.

The injections for treatment are very expensive for this procedure at about 3500. per injection. My medicare only pays for 80% and that leaves me with about 450/injection.

I will need assistance to take the treatment. How do I find out if I am eligible?

You may find it interesting that I am the third generation female in my family to have this eye issue. So far no males have been effected by it.

My doctor is Dr. Rosa Kim at the "Retinal Consultants Houston". Her number is713 523 3434