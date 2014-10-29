I have wet macular degenerations in one eye

My doctor has referred me to an eye specialist in Houston, TX.
The injections for treatment are very expensive for this procedure at about 3500. per injection. My medicare only pays for 80% and that leaves me with about 450/injection.
I will need assistance to take the treatment. How do I find out if I am eligible?
You may find it interesting that I am the third generation female in my family to have this eye issue. So far no males have been effected by it.
My doctor is Dr. Rosa Kim at the "Retinal Consultants Houston". Her number is713 523 3434
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
I'm sorry you are going through this and it is indeed interesting that it only affects the females in your family.
The cost for your treatment is shocking but not surprising. Health care is ridiculously expensive.
Some people on Medicare can also qualify for Medicaid. It's called "dual eligibility" . You will need to call Medicaid in your state to know more.
You can also call the 1800 number provided by the manufacturer of the injection to see if they will offer financial aid. Many do.
Please let us know how you get on.
Best,
SusanOctober 29, 2020 - 3:17pm
