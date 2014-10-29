Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

I took postinor 2 twice in a week. I'm supposed to see my period last week Friday but it's yet to come. Please does that mean I'm pregnant?

By Anonymous August 17, 2020 - 2:09am
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

If you took Postinor correctly, you should be protected - up to 95-98%. If you were not ovulating at the time, there should be no risk at all. 

Your period may be delayed due to taking this medication, especially twice in one week. This is a common side effect. Your cycle should be back to normal within a week to a month. 

Best,

Susan

August 17, 2020 - 12:04pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Emergency Contraception

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!