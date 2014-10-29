I took postinor 2 twice in a week. I'm supposed to see my period last week Friday but it's yet to come. Please does that mean I'm pregnant?

Improved6010 Health
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
If you took Postinor correctly, you should be protected - up to 95-98%. If you were not ovulating at the time, there should be no risk at all.
Your period may be delayed due to taking this medication, especially twice in one week. This is a common side effect. Your cycle should be back to normal within a week to a month.
Best,
SusanAugust 17, 2020 - 12:04pm
