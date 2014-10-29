If I've had chlamydia twice in the same year does that mean I could possibly have a PID and no longer have kids even though I have treated it before and my boyfriend was clean before me so could i have passed it to him even though i got treated

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Saved My Life I'm 19 and I'm worried because I have gotten chlamydia twice this year and I am scared that i wont be able to have kids. I've been treated before and came back negative for it and i recently got it again and I'm scared that I have made myself infertile and I want to know if anyone else has had this issue.

