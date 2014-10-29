If I've had chlamydia twice in the same year does that mean I could possibly have a PID and no longer have kids even though I have treated it before and my boyfriend was clean before me so could i have passed it to him even though i got treated

Improved6016 Health
I'm 19 and I'm worried because I have gotten chlamydia twice this year and I am scared that i wont be able to have kids. I've been treated before and came back negative for it and i recently got it again and I'm scared that I have made myself infertile and I want to know if anyone else has had this issue.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
NOT getting treated for chlamydia is one of the causes of infertility so as long as you are getting properly treated, you should be ok. But twice in a year (with two guys or the same one?) isn't ok. Insist on a condom. If I had a dollar for every male I've heard claim to "be clean" I'd be a rich woman. Unless he took a test with you and had no sex until he showed you the result, you don't know at all that he's "clean". Men often have no or fewer symptoms with STI's (and there is no test for male HPV) so there is a lot of leeway here. He may easily have passed it to you - it's a very common infection.
Now, he needs to be treated, regardless (as do you), even if he has no symptoms.
Best,
SusanSeptember 23, 2020 - 3:16pm
