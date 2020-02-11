Can We Make Condoms Cool Again?

The truth is most people don’t want to wear condoms. Even though most of us learned about condoms in sex education and how important they are, there are still negative attitudes surrounding the use of them.

“It doesn’t feel as good.”

“I’m in a committed relationship.”

“It’s too tight.”

“Talking about it is embarrassing”

“It will ruin the moment.”

These are popular excuses most sexually active people have heard at least once. But are they worth it? These excuses seem petty compared to the alternative consequences …pregnancies and STDs.

According to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention 1 in 2018 combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia were at an all-time high.

The facts:

1. There are approximately 20 million new STD infections a year in the United States. Half of these are among people aged 15-24.1

2. If a condom is used properly every time, they are 98% effective.2

3. They are the only form of birth control that also prevents sexually transmitted diseases.

4. They are inexpensive and Planned Parenthood gives them out for free.

5. A lot of sexually transmitted diseases show no symptoms so they go undetected for long periods.

6. STDs can lead to long term health problems and even cause infertility.

7. However, don’t freak out if you are diagnosed with one. Most of them are treatable and they are VERY common. You are not alone.

We interviewed some women about their experiences with & without condoms to gain some insight as to why or why not they are being used.

Women’s experiences with NOT using condoms:

1. “Someone called me a prude and it made me think I was not like the other girls. Like I should also not be wearing a condom to fit in.” -Amy S. Age:20

2. “I told my boyfriend he needs to wear a condom and he assured me he was clean and hadn’t had sex with anyone else. I believed him and went to the doctor for my annual checkup and got an STD screen. I had chlamydia and it was from him.” -Anonymous