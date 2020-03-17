10 Simple Ways to Spice Up Your Sex Life





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

Vanilla sex is good and fun, but what if you want a bit spice to make that vanilla just a touch more flavorful? You don’t have to do anything crazy to make your sex life more interesting (and pleasurable). With different toys, gels and lubes and yes, even positions out there to experiment with, why not have some more fun with your fun?

For some ideas to add a bit of flavor to your sex life that isn’t too daunting to try, keep reading!

1. Vibrating Nibble Cream

Um, yeah. This exists. Sometimes it’s difficult for one person to reach all the right places during sex, and doing things yourself can take the fun out of it. Nipple Nibblers tingle balm from Amazon does just that.… tingles on your nipples and any other erogenous zones you apply it to. It’s also edible, so you can kick things up a notch when everyone is involved.

2. Clit Cream

The clit (AKA, the source of 8,000 nerves) tends to be the way to the Big O. Unfortunately, intercourse doesn’t usually involve the clit. Cue the Adam & Eve Clit Sensitizer, a cream that may be able to help you reach more intense orgasms quicker. This bestseller has helped plenty reach the orgasms they deserve.

3. Try 99 Positions

While it’s easy to just go back to the same position that you know works every single time, sometimes this just gets plain boring. Good thing The Editors of Cosmopolitan created a Cosmo Kama Sutra The Sex Deck: 99 Sex Positions That'll Blow Your Mind, and it’s under 12 bucks on Amazon. Even if you try a position out and it ends up being a total fail followed by laughter, you’ll be more relaxed to do things the way you usually do.

4. Wear Vibrating Panties

Okay, so, yeah, this one is a bit out there. But imagine wearing these out and about during a normal day while getting steamy texts from your partner. Both your body and brain will be ready for the bedroom the second you get home, which is good news for everyone I think! Turn up the anticipation with something like the rechargeable pair sold by Adam & Eve.

5. Have a Book Club

Have a sexy book club with your partner where you read an informational self-help novel on the subject of orgasms. Yes, I am fully aware of how non-sexy that sentence sounds. But hear me out, what’s sexier than knowledge in the bedroom? Thought so. A nerdy Clark Kent who’s Superman in the bedroom is kind of everybody’s dream. A good, informational book to check out is "She Comes First" by Ian Kerner.

6. Sex Mints (not for better breath)

You read that right. Increase pleasure during oral sex by making your mouth tingly for your partner. Adam & Eve sells two kits (one for him and one for her ) with all the supplies you need to give the best head you’ve ever given (and then get reimbursed for a job well done). These kits come with oral gel to make things taste better, too.

7. Massage Oil with a Twist

Massage oils are great, but when they’re edible and taste good, that just boosts the experience for everyone. For a moisturizing, flavorful and slippery sexual experience, try these ones.

8. Sex Toys

While sex toys can be great for going solo, they’re also a lot of fun when used with a partner. Sometimes using something else to help your partner get off can be very empowering! We’ve got a great article on "Orgasmic Vibrators Under $50 You Can Buy on Amazon" for you to find the perfect vibrator for “Me Time” and “Us Time.”

9. Good ol' Lingerie

Because a lot of people consider lingerie a waste of money since it just comes right off (pun intended), why don’t you keep it on for a whole day? The next time you and your partner have a day off, surprise them with your new outfit but let them know they won’t get any dessert until after dinner. Teasing is an easy way to bring some excitement back to the bedroom! Savage X Fenty is having a 50% off sitewide sale with lingerie for all shapes and sizes, designed by Rihanna!

10. Simple Role Play

You don’t have to be like Rachel and Ross from Friends and reenact scenes from Star Wars to role play. You also don’t have to pretend to be a lion and a gazelle. A super-easy way to role-play without feeling too silly is to go to a public place and pretend like you’re meeting your partner for the first time. Give fake names if you wanna toss something else fresh into the mix.

Regardless of whether you want to spice up your sex life or not, at the end of the day as long as it’s consensual and pleasurable, that’s really all that matters.